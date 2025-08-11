Opposition MPs Detained Amid Protests for Electoral Integrity

In a significant political development, numerous opposition MPs, including prominent leader Rahul Gandhi, were detained by authorities on Monday during a protest march towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi. The MPs, voicing concerns over electoral integrity, demanded transparency and fairness in the ongoing voter roll revisions.

The protest's central theme revolved around ensuring a 'clean and pure' voter list, with opposition factions accusing the ruling government of complicity in alleged voter list malpractices. The seizure of MPs underscored the ongoing tension between the two sides, with opposition leaders framing the march as a constitutional defense.

The ruling BJP, however, criticized the protest, labeling it as a calculated maneuver aimed at creating anarchy within the nation. They dismissed the opposition's actions as a political strategy, intended to destabilize the government under the guise of electoral demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)