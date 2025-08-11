Left Menu

Presidential Pardon Sparks Political Debate in South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has granted a presidential pardon to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, jailed for academic fraud. This move might reinstate Cho's influence in the liberal political scene. The decision has stirred reactions across political parties and affects President Lee's approval ratings.

In a significant political move, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced a presidential pardon for Cho Kuk, the former Justice Minister convicted of academic fraud. The pardon, confirmed by the Ministry of Justice on Monday, could restore Cho's standing as a key liberal political figure.

The move arrives as former minister Cho serves a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of forging documents for his children's school admissions and interfering with a government probe. Analysts suggest the pardon might allow Cho to rally liberal support amidst a landscape dominated by the ruling Democratic Party.

Despite the political motivations behind the decision, President Lee faces criticism from opposition parties accusing him of tarnishing societal values. Realmeter, a pollster, reported a notable drop in Lee's approval ratings following the pardon announcement. The decision comes as part of a wider pardoning exercise tied to South Korea's National Liberation Day celebrations.

