Presidential Pardon Sparks Political Debate in South Korea

In a significant political move, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced a presidential pardon for Cho Kuk, the former Justice Minister convicted of academic fraud. The pardon, confirmed by the Ministry of Justice on Monday, could restore Cho's standing as a key liberal political figure.

The move arrives as former minister Cho serves a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of forging documents for his children's school admissions and interfering with a government probe. Analysts suggest the pardon might allow Cho to rally liberal support amidst a landscape dominated by the ruling Democratic Party.

Despite the political motivations behind the decision, President Lee faces criticism from opposition parties accusing him of tarnishing societal values. Realmeter, a pollster, reported a notable drop in Lee's approval ratings following the pardon announcement. The decision comes as part of a wider pardoning exercise tied to South Korea's National Liberation Day celebrations.

