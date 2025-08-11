Uddhav Thackeray's Battle Against Corruption in Maharashtra Politics

Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (UBT), has launched a vehement attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of shielding corrupt ministers in his cabinet. Thackeray alleges that the ruling Mahayuti coalition has demoted Maharashtra to the lowest ranks of development while placing it at the pinnacle of corruption.

Addressing a protest demanding the dismissal of corrupt ministers, Thackeray declared that agitation will persist until the implicated officials are removed. Accusations have primarily been aimed at ministers from the rival Shiv Sena, now part of the Mahayuti alongside BJP and NCP. Thackeray urged his party members to expose the alleged malfeasance of these ministers to the public.

The allegations against the ministers range from running illicit establishments to possessing substantial cash sums and playing rummy inappropriately. Thackeray reflected on past governance, noting that when corruption allegations arose during the Shiv Sena-BJP administration in 1995-99, ministers were compelled to resign. He has also questioned the mysterious resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded an explanation.

