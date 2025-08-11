Euro Zone Bond Yields Slip Amid Geopolitical and Trade Uncertainty

Euro zone government bond yields dipped on Monday, with investors cautiously eyeing major geopolitical and trade events on the horizon, including an anticipated summit between the United States and Russia and the expiration of a U.S.-China trade truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine, marking a significant step in U.S.-Russia relations. Concurrently, the looming deadline for the U.S.-China trade truce has prompted traders to speculate on a possible extension amid ongoing trade war tensions.

German Bund yields and other European benchmarks saw minimal changes, as analysts suggested that European interest rates might increasingly take their cues from U.S. data. Expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut have risen following signs of potential weakness in the U.S. labor market, compounded by intense scrutiny of inflation figures.

