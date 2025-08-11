Democracy in Detention: The Voice of Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were detained in Delhi during a protest against alleged voter fraud. Telangana Chief Minister Reddy criticized the BJP's actions, stating that imprisonment won't silence Gandhi's campaign for democracy. The protest, halted by police, highlighted tensions over electoral processes.
- Country:
- India
In a bold critique of the central government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condemned the detention of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during a protest in Delhi aimed at contesting alleged voter fraud.
Reddy insisted that incarceration would not stifle Gandhi's pursuit of safeguarding democratic principles and empowering voters across India, emphasizing the BJP's extreme measures to hinder this mission.
Monday's protest saw opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, marching from Parliament House to the Election Commission, only to be intercepted by police. Amidst rising drama, the legislators were briefly detained before being released, highlighting the ongoing political strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
