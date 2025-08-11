Left Menu

Tragic End of a Rising Political Star: The Story of Miguel Uribe

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a notable figure in right-wing politics and a prospective presidential candidate, has passed away following a shooting incident. His death adds to his family's tragic history marked by political prominence and violence. Uribe was recognized for his critique of leftist policies and swift political ascent.

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a rising figure in right-wing politics and a potential presidential candidate, has tragically died after being shot in the head. The 39-year-old was attacked during a campaign event in Bogota in June. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, Uribe succumbed to his injuries, his family confirmed on Monday.

Uribe's death is a devastating blow to his family, already marked by tragedy. His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, shared heartfelt words on social media about coping with the loss. The family is no stranger to violence; Uribe's mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in 1991 during a botched rescue from the Medellin Cartel.

Uribe, a member of the Democratic Center party, was known for his vocal opposition to left-wing leadership, particularly President Gustavo Petro's administration. His political journey began at 25 when he was elected to Bogota's city council. He later led the Senate slate for his party, advocating a 'Colombia First' agenda. Uribe's family lineage includes prominent political figures, cementing his role in national politics.

