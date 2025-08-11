Left Menu

BJP Accuses Opposition of Anarchy Amid Voter Roll Revision Controversy

The BJP has condemned opposition parties, particularly Congress, over their protest against voter roll revisions in Bihar, accusing them of creating unrest and spreading false allegations of 'vote theft.' Union ministers addressed these accusations in press conferences, emphasizing the opposition's attempt to destabilize the nation's democratic processes.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:50 IST
  Country:
  India

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on opposition factions, accusing them of fomenting disorder over the voter roll revision in Bihar. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft,' labeling them as fabrications intended to destabilize the country.

Amidst these tensions, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Gandhi, suggesting he was under external influences aiming to damage India's democratic fabric. This criticism comes as both ministers portrayed the protests as a tactic to undermine the country's democratic institutions.

Highlighting alleged repeated electoral defeats as a trigger for opposition's actions, BJP leaders accused Congress of spinning false narratives on a variety of issues, including the integrity of election processes and outcomes, while asserting readiness for parliamentary discussion on election reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

