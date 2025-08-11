Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Ouster of 'Tainted' Ministers

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protested in Maharashtra demanding the removal of 'tainted' ministers from the BJP-led government, accusing them of corruption. The party criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers for shielding these ministers and highlighted allegations including corruption, operating a dance bar, and inappropriate conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and leaders convened a protest in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, urging the expulsion of several 'tainted' ministers within the BJP-led Mahayuti government. This demonstration unfolded at Kranti Chowk, where activists clamored against corrupt officials.

Allegations arose against several ministers, including Yogesh Kadam, Sanjay Shirsat, Sanjay Rathod, all from the ruling Shiv Sena, and Manikrao Kokate of the NCP. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction accused Kadam of operating a dance bar under his mother's name, a claim he refuted, while Kokate faced criticism for purportedly playing rummy in the state legislative council.

The party targeted Shirsat after a video allegedly depicted him with a bag of cash, which he claimed was filled with clothes. Minister Sanjay Rathod was also accused of corrupt practices. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who participated in the protest, demanded action against ministers with corruption allegations, stating these officials were safeguarded by top state leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

