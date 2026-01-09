Assam CM Delivers: Massive Recruitment Drive with Zero Corruption

In a bold statement underscoring his government's dedication to transparency, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proclaimed a corruption-free recruitment process as he distributed over 4,300 appointment letters to candidates. This initiative is part of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE), which were introduced under Sarma's administration.

The recruitment process, completed in just one year, has adhered to its promise of integrity, Sarma confirmed. The announcement was made as he handed over the appointment letters, eagerly fulfilling a commitment made during the 2021 election campaign.

The ADRE meticulously selects candidates for grade-3 and grade-4 government jobs, including roles such as clerical staff, peons, and drivers. Sarma reiterated his electoral promise of creating one lakh government jobs, proudly stating that the current administration had exceeded this target with nearly 1.5 lakh recruits.

