Minister Jaishankar's Health Check-Up at AIIMS
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made two visits to AIIMS in a day, seeking consultations in the urology department. Sources indicated that these were brief check-ups. His morning and evening hospital visits have drawn public attention, sparking discussions about his health status.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:32 IST
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended AIIMS for brief health evaluations on Monday, according to insider information. His hospital visits have drawn attention and speculation regarding his health.
S Jaishankar made two appearances at the hospital, once in the morning and then again in the evening, underscoring the need for medical consultations.
The minister sought assessments in the urology department, as per the sources, causing concerns and discussions among the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
It is unfortunate that those who ruled country for so long do not trust India's Defence, External Affairs and Home ministers: PM Modi in LS.
Syrian Foreign Minister Visits Moscow: A New Chapter in Russia-Syria Relations?
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Minister Visits Jerusalem Holy Site Amid Gaza Crisis