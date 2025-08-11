Minister Jaishankar's Health Check-Up at AIIMS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended AIIMS for brief health evaluations on Monday, according to insider information. His hospital visits have drawn attention and speculation regarding his health.

S Jaishankar made two appearances at the hospital, once in the morning and then again in the evening, underscoring the need for medical consultations.

The minister sought assessments in the urology department, as per the sources, causing concerns and discussions among the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)