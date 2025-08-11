Left Menu

Minister Jaishankar's Health Check-Up at AIIMS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made two visits to AIIMS in a day, seeking consultations in the urology department. Sources indicated that these were brief check-ups. His morning and evening hospital visits have drawn public attention, sparking discussions about his health status.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended AIIMS for brief health evaluations on Monday, according to insider information. His hospital visits have drawn attention and speculation regarding his health.

S Jaishankar made two appearances at the hospital, once in the morning and then again in the evening, underscoring the need for medical consultations.

The minister sought assessments in the urology department, as per the sources, causing concerns and discussions among the public.

