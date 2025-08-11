Himachal BJP Accuses Congress of Election Double Standards
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal criticized the Congress for inconsistency regarding the Election Commission's role. He responded to Congress chief Pratibha Singh's allegations of vote rigging by the BJP. Singh questioned the large victory margins of BJP candidates, citing her experience representing Mandi seat.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress of showing double standards concerning the Election Commission's integrity. This allegation was made in response to Congress state chief Pratibha Singh's claims that the BJP 'stole votes' in the 2019 general elections.
Bindal pointed out the contrast between Congress's current stance, praising the election process when they attained power in the state in 2022, and their allegations of rigging when they lost in 2019. He accused Congress of expertise in deceit.
Pratibha Singh raised doubts over the significant victory margins of four BJP candidates from Himachal Pradesh in 2019, challenging the credibility due to her historical experience in representing the Mandi seat. In the 2024 elections, BJP's Kangana Ranaut defeated Vikramaditya Singh, Pratibha's son, by over 74,000 votes.
ALSO READ
SC says it will hear pleas against Election Commission of India's SIR in Bihar finally, fix time schedule on July 29.
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission: Calls SIR Process in Bihar 'Unprecedented Rigging'
Supreme Court's Caution to Election Commission on Electoral Roll Exclusions in Bihar
Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Protest Against India's Election Commission
We have ‘open and shut’ proof that Election Commission is involved in ‘vote chori’: Rahul Gandhi.