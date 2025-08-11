Himachal BJP Accuses Congress of Election Double Standards

In a heated exchange, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress of showing double standards concerning the Election Commission's integrity. This allegation was made in response to Congress state chief Pratibha Singh's claims that the BJP 'stole votes' in the 2019 general elections.

Bindal pointed out the contrast between Congress's current stance, praising the election process when they attained power in the state in 2022, and their allegations of rigging when they lost in 2019. He accused Congress of expertise in deceit.

Pratibha Singh raised doubts over the significant victory margins of four BJP candidates from Himachal Pradesh in 2019, challenging the credibility due to her historical experience in representing the Mandi seat. In the 2024 elections, BJP's Kangana Ranaut defeated Vikramaditya Singh, Pratibha's son, by over 74,000 votes.