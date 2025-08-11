Pakistan Army Chief's Nuclear Threat Sparks Diplomatic Row

In a provocative statement, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has threatened the use of nuclear weapons against India, intensifying concerns about the stability of nuclear command in Pakistan. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs responded firmly, rebuffing the threat as an attempt at nuclear blackmail.

India's Ministry reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national security, criticizing the remarks made by Munir from U.S. soil as regrettable. This incident has highlighted the possibility of escalating tensions in South Asia, given the military's influence over nuclear capabilities in Pakistan.

As both nations continue to exchange accusations and assert their positions, the international community watches closely, concerned about the potential consequences of such aggressive rhetoric. The geopolitical landscape in South Asia remains precarious, with unresolved issues fueling further diplomatic strife.

