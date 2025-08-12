Left Menu

Trump Nominates E.J. Antoni Amidst Controversy: A Shakeup at BLS

President Trump nominated economist E.J. Antoni as the new Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner following the firing of Erika McEntarfer. Antoni, a critic of the BLS under the Biden-Harris administration, will oversee a crucial agency amidst concerns over the reliability of U.S. economic data.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed economist E.J. Antoni as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This decision comes shortly after Trump dismissed the agency's former leader, Erika McEntarfer, citing unsupported allegations of data manipulation.

Antoni's nomination, however, has sparked controversy. He is known for his criticism of the BLS under the Biden-Harris administration. His appointment is seen by some economists as politically driven, drawing criticism for potentially undermining the agency's independence and the reliability of U.S. economic data.

As Antoni awaits Senate confirmation, he faces the challenge of restoring confidence in the BLS amidst ongoing issues of data quality and collection. This appointment will likely have significant implications not only for the BLS but also for how U.S. economic data is perceived globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

