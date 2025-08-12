Lula and Xi Discuss BRICS Future and Trade Opportunities

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in an hour-long conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing bilateral trade relations and the strategic roles of BRICS and the G20 in defending multilateralism, according to Lula's office.

During their talk, both leaders emphasized their commitment to exploring new economic opportunities between their two nations, while agreeing on the importance of BRICS and G20 in global diplomacy.

Lula announced plans to confront trade tariffs instituted by former U.S. President Trump, who recently labeled BRICS as 'anti-American,' hinting at potential further tariffs.

