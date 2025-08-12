Left Menu

Lula and Xi Discuss BRICS Future and Trade Opportunities

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks about business and BRICS' role in multilateralism, agreeing on the importance of the G20. Lula seeks new business opportunities and plans to address U.S. tariffs within BRICS, following criticism from former President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-08-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 08:42 IST
Lula and Xi Discuss BRICS Future and Trade Opportunities
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in an hour-long conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing bilateral trade relations and the strategic roles of BRICS and the G20 in defending multilateralism, according to Lula's office.

During their talk, both leaders emphasized their commitment to exploring new economic opportunities between their two nations, while agreeing on the importance of BRICS and G20 in global diplomacy.

Lula announced plans to confront trade tariffs instituted by former U.S. President Trump, who recently labeled BRICS as 'anti-American,' hinting at potential further tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025