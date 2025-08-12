Left Menu

Goa Congress Protests Against Alleged Vote Rigging

The Congress's Goa unit protested against alleged election manipulation by the Election Commission of India, accusing it of operating under BJP influence. Led by state leaders, they were detained during a march. The protest aligns with Rahul Gandhi's nationwide allegations of electoral fraud in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:13 IST
The Congress's Goa unit staged a protest on Tuesday, accusing the Election Commission of India of electoral manipulation and bias towards the ruling BJP. The protest was led by key Congress figures, including Goa Congress president Amit Patkar and opposition leader Yuri Alemao, among others.

The demonstrators attempted to march to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Altinho but were stopped and detained by police halfway. This protest is part of a broader, nationwide Congress campaign addressing alleged electoral fraud, following similar claims by Rahul Gandhi.

Alemao criticized the ECI for lacking transparency after claims that the Election Commission is under government control and cited instances of deleted votes, influencing election results. Patkar vowed to continue the protests, urging citizens to help identify fraudulent voters reportedly present across Goa's constituencies.

