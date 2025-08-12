Goa Congress Protests Against Alleged Vote Rigging
The Congress's Goa unit protested against alleged election manipulation by the Election Commission of India, accusing it of operating under BJP influence. Led by state leaders, they were detained during a march. The protest aligns with Rahul Gandhi's nationwide allegations of electoral fraud in Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
The Congress's Goa unit staged a protest on Tuesday, accusing the Election Commission of India of electoral manipulation and bias towards the ruling BJP. The protest was led by key Congress figures, including Goa Congress president Amit Patkar and opposition leader Yuri Alemao, among others.
The demonstrators attempted to march to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Altinho but were stopped and detained by police halfway. This protest is part of a broader, nationwide Congress campaign addressing alleged electoral fraud, following similar claims by Rahul Gandhi.
Alemao criticized the ECI for lacking transparency after claims that the Election Commission is under government control and cited instances of deleted votes, influencing election results. Patkar vowed to continue the protests, urging citizens to help identify fraudulent voters reportedly present across Goa's constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC says it will hear pleas against Election Commission of India's SIR in Bihar finally, fix time schedule on July 29.
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission: Calls SIR Process in Bihar 'Unprecedented Rigging'
Supreme Court's Caution to Election Commission on Electoral Roll Exclusions in Bihar
Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Protest Against India's Election Commission
We have ‘open and shut’ proof that Election Commission is involved in ‘vote chori’: Rahul Gandhi.