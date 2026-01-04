Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Election Commission's Flawed SIR Process

In a vehement critique, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lambasted the Election Commission for its 'arbitrary and flawed' execution of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) in the state. She warned that the continuation of this flawed process could lead to mass disenfranchisement and strike at the foundations of democracy.

Detailing her concerns in a January 3 letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee denounced the SIR as an 'unplanned, ill-prepared, and ad hoc' process fraught with 'serious irregularities, procedural violations, and administrative lapses.' Despite her previous communications, she said, the situation has worsened.

Banerjee's letter also highlighted the lack of proper training for officials and unreliable IT systems, criticizing the commission's use of informal communication methods like WhatsApp for issuing critical instructions. She demanded immediate corrective measures to prevent further damage to the democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)