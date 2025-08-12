Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the state's preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on September 8. Modi will inaugurate the Numaligarh Refinery bio-treatment plant and launch various development projects. Key ministers and officials joined Sarma in ensuring a smooth visit itinerary.

Updated: 12-08-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:00 IST
Assam Gears Up for Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a comprehensive review of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, as confirmed by his office on Tuesday. The preparations are taking place at the Assam Police Convention Centre in Dergaon.

During his visit on September 8, Modi will inaugurate crucial projects in Assam's Golaghat district, including the Numaligarh Refinery bio-treatment plant. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and other key ministers joined CM Sarma to ensure smooth execution of the plan.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for three new projects and inaugurate the centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. The Guwahati Ring Road project, including a bridge over the Brahmaputra, will be a focus, involving an investment of Rs 7,500 crore.

