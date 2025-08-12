West Bengal Government and Election Commission Clash Over Electoral Roll Irregularities

In an unfolding disagreement, the West Bengal government is resisting the Election Commission of India's directive to suspend officials over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has been summoned to Delhi to provide clarity on this refusal, a move Public officials allege is overly punitive.

The state has opted for a less severe approach, removing two of the five identified officials from active election duty pending an internal inquiry. Observers speculate this as yet another point of contention in the long-running conflict between the Mamata Banerjee administration and the poll panel.

This intensifying standoff raises questions about the jurisdiction and intent of the ECI directives. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly criticized the Commission, suggesting political motivations behind its actions and pledging to protect state officers from what she calls unjust intimidation.

