EU-US Tariff Talks: Awaiting Action

The European Union is still in talks with the United States regarding tariffs, with no definitive timeline for a joint statement. The delay also extends to the expected executive order from the White House concerning European car import duties, confirmed a European Commission spokesperson on Tuesday.

Though the EU considers the agreement with the U.S. robust and beneficial, they acknowledge the need for the U.S. to take further actions that align with the agreement. However, establishing specific timelines for these measures remains elusive at this juncture.

The spokesperson emphasized the quality of the agreement, yet refrained from speculating when the United States might act, reflecting the complexity and evolving nature of international trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)