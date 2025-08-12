Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Manipulating Votes

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of manipulating votes in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. During a visit to Jharkhand to pay tribute to the late Shibu Soren, Yadav raised concerns about potential election fraud and voiced frustration over election commission procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:50 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Manipulating Votes
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the party is engaged in manipulating votes in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Yadav visited Jharkhand to pay homage to the late chief minister Shibu Soren and expressed his dissatisfaction with election procedures during his trip. According to Yadav, the BJP conspires to manipulate votes on a large scale when faced with dissent in Bihar.

The accusations come as Bihar faces upcoming assembly elections. Yadav voiced additional concerns over vote deletions in the past and skepticism towards the election commission's handling of voter registration. He also plans to meet with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025