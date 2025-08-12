Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Manipulating Votes

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the party is engaged in manipulating votes in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Yadav visited Jharkhand to pay homage to the late chief minister Shibu Soren and expressed his dissatisfaction with election procedures during his trip. According to Yadav, the BJP conspires to manipulate votes on a large scale when faced with dissent in Bihar.

The accusations come as Bihar faces upcoming assembly elections. Yadav voiced additional concerns over vote deletions in the past and skepticism towards the election commission's handling of voter registration. He also plans to meet with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)