Election Controversy: Congress Alleges Vote Fraud in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday alleged electoral malpractice in the wake of the 2024 assembly elections. He accused the Election Commission of ignoring substantial evidence of vote fraud provided by the Opposition.

Addressing a Congress workshop in Pune, Chennithala claimed that collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission played a significant role in undermining the democratic process. Despite the Maha Vikas Aghadi's success in the Lok Sabha elections, he alleged a shift in the assembly results due to ''vote chori''.

Chennithala announced plans for nationwide protests and signature campaigns, led by Rahul Gandhi, to highlight these electoral discrepancies. He accused the Central government and its allies of destroying democracy while criticizing the decision to reject negotiations with the EC over vote integrity concerns.

