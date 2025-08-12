Rahul Gandhi's Bold Claims Shake Up Indian Politics

In a fiery statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of neglecting its duties, specifically the enforcement of the 'one man, one vote' principle. His remarks have sparked a political storm, as he pointed to alleged irregularities in the voter lists, claiming the 'picture is yet to unfold.'

On the legislative front, parliamentary sessions are facing continuous disruptions. The Congress accuses the Modi government of steadfastness in avoiding discussion over Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, causing both Houses to be adjourned repeatedly.

India-Pakistan relations take another hit as Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemns India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, describing it as an assault on the Indus Valley civilization. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's government is committed to ensuring transparent and peaceful general elections, as stated by Home Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.