Left Menu

Opposition's Unified Front Pushes for Electoral Roll Discussion in Rajya Sabha

The Opposition, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, is demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Rajya Sabha. Derek O'Brien highlighted the strategic collaboration within over 15 parties to amplify the call for transparency regarding the alleged exclusion of weaker societal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:55 IST
Opposition's Unified Front Pushes for Electoral Roll Discussion in Rajya Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a strategic move by the Opposition on Tuesday as they rallied around a unified demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Spearheaded by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien, the concerted effort allowed the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, to make a critical intervention.

O'Brien shared footage of Kharge's address, hailing the collaborative spirit among more than 15 Opposition parties that facilitated the focus on alleged 'Vote Chori.' The intervention raised alarms about potential disenfranchisement of weaker sections, accusing the government of neglecting democracy.

Despite the Opposition's persistent calls for debate, the government remains firm, noting the issue's sub judice status. This impasse led to a dramatic walkout, illustrating the ongoing tension over electoral reforms in the parliamentary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025