Opposition's Unified Front Pushes for Electoral Roll Discussion in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a strategic move by the Opposition on Tuesday as they rallied around a unified demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Spearheaded by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien, the concerted effort allowed the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, to make a critical intervention.

O'Brien shared footage of Kharge's address, hailing the collaborative spirit among more than 15 Opposition parties that facilitated the focus on alleged 'Vote Chori.' The intervention raised alarms about potential disenfranchisement of weaker sections, accusing the government of neglecting democracy.

Despite the Opposition's persistent calls for debate, the government remains firm, noting the issue's sub judice status. This impasse led to a dramatic walkout, illustrating the ongoing tension over electoral reforms in the parliamentary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)