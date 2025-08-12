Left Menu

Congress Amplifies Anti-Poll Rigging Movement with Nationwide Protests

The Congress has intensified its campaign against alleged poll rigging, announcing extensive protests and a web portal for public engagement. The party accuses the ruling coalition and the Election Commission of constitutional violations. Key events include marches, rallies, and a signature campaign to rally public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has escalated its anti-poll rigging campaign, launching nationwide protests and public engagement initiatives in response to alleged electoral misconduct. The party claims the acts amount to 'vote chori' and 'dacoity,' arguing they are an attack on India's democratic fabric.

This movement, announced by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, involves multiple programs such as 'Loktantra bachao mashaal marches' and a series of rallies and signature campaigns. The Congress has also launched a web portal encouraging public registration against alleged electoral fraud.

Rahul Gandhi has particularly criticized the Election Commission for supposedly enabling these issues, citing evidence of manipulated votes. The party's protests have seen significant participation from opposition MPs, stressing unity in demanding accountability and the preservation of democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

