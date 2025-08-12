Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Trump’s Bold Move Sparks Indian Outrage

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, labeling it a 'hegemonic conspiracy'. He urges the Indian government to oppose this move strongly. Trump introduced additional tariffs due to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:08 IST
Tariff Tensions: Trump’s Bold Move Sparks Indian Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods has been slammed as a 'hegemonic conspiracy' by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin. He urged the Indian government to mount a strong opposition to what he sees as an unwarranted economic aggression.

Addressing an event honoring Fidel Castro, Stalin likened the situation to historic global power struggles, emphasizing the necessity to dismantle such hegemonic acts. He criticized the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their silence on the issue.

The tariff hike follows Trump's penalty on India for its ongoing trade relations with Russia, a move that has stirred tensions and raised questions over India-US economic diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025