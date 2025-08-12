Tariff Tensions: Trump’s Bold Move Sparks Indian Outrage
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, labeling it a 'hegemonic conspiracy'. He urges the Indian government to oppose this move strongly. Trump introduced additional tariffs due to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.
US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods has been slammed as a 'hegemonic conspiracy' by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin. He urged the Indian government to mount a strong opposition to what he sees as an unwarranted economic aggression.
Addressing an event honoring Fidel Castro, Stalin likened the situation to historic global power struggles, emphasizing the necessity to dismantle such hegemonic acts. He criticized the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their silence on the issue.
The tariff hike follows Trump's penalty on India for its ongoing trade relations with Russia, a move that has stirred tensions and raised questions over India-US economic diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
