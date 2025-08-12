Strengthening Ties: India and Nigeria Expand Defence Cooperation

In a strategic move to enhance their defense relationship, Indian Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met with his Nigerian counterpart, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, on Tuesday. The discussions revolved around bolstering the already growing bilateral defense cooperation and military engagements across various domains.

Key areas of potential collaboration included counter-terrorism training, maritime cooperation like hydrography and anti-piracy, and industry partnerships. Seth emphasized India's capability in producing top-tier defense equipment and promised full support to meet Nigeria's defense requirements, highlighting Indian-designed Light Combat Aircraft and Offshore Patrol Vessels.

Building on a relationship that dates back to the 1960s, the dialogue underscored mutual interests and explored joint research development opportunities. The Nigerian minister extended an invitation for an Indian visit to explore potential defense industry investments, strengthening the longstanding partnership between the world's largest democracy and Africa's most populous nation.