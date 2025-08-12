Activist Pressure Mounts: Trump Urged to Stand Against Pesticide and Chemical Protections

Facing increasing pressure from health advocates, over 200 activists are urging President Donald Trump to oppose U.S. House measures that could limit regulation of pesticides and so-called 'forever chemicals'.

The letter, aligned with the 'Make America Healthy Again' movement, warns that creating liability protections for pesticide companies could endanger Republican support, affecting upcoming midterms.

As tensions between the Trump administration and health-focused groups rise, the White House withheld comment on the situation, while chemical companies lobby for protections amid ongoing litigation.