Left Menu

Activist Pressure Mounts: Trump Urged to Stand Against Pesticide and Chemical Protections

More than 200 activists urge President Trump to block U.S. House measures limiting pesticide regulation in an environmental bill, as tensions rise between health advocates and farm interests. The letter warns of political consequences and opposes liability shields for pesticide firms amid health risk concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:28 IST
Activist Pressure Mounts: Trump Urged to Stand Against Pesticide and Chemical Protections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Facing increasing pressure from health advocates, over 200 activists are urging President Donald Trump to oppose U.S. House measures that could limit regulation of pesticides and so-called 'forever chemicals'.

The letter, aligned with the 'Make America Healthy Again' movement, warns that creating liability protections for pesticide companies could endanger Republican support, affecting upcoming midterms.

As tensions between the Trump administration and health-focused groups rise, the White House withheld comment on the situation, while chemical companies lobby for protections amid ongoing litigation.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025