Brazil's Plan to Regulate Social Media & Bridging Global Diplomatic Channels

In a move that may reshape digital oversight in Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has confirmed that a proposal to regulate social media platforms is ready to be dispatched to Congress. The announcement came in an exclusive interview with BandNews.

Simultaneously, President Lula addressed recent U.S. tariffs affecting Brazilian exports. Former U.S. President Donald Trump justified the tariffs, linking them to alleged unfair trade practices and previous administrative actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula expressed hope for future diplomatic dialogue with Trump, inviting him to attend the upcoming COP30 climate summit in Brazil.

Furthermore, Lula is set to engage with European leaders, including those from France, Germany, and the European Union, regarding a significant trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, reflecting his commitment to fostering international relations.

