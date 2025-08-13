Global Diplomacy Dynamics: Modi and Trump at the UNGA

According to a provisional UN list, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to speak at the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

The 80th session of the UNGA opens on September 9, with the high-level General Debate running from September 23-29. As tradition dictates, Brazil will speak first, followed by the US.

In trade developments, the US recently imposed tariffs on India. Indian officials have labelled these measures as unjustified and emphasized the need to protect national interests. Despite ongoing trade talks, a new 25% tariff on Indian oil imports is concerning policymakers in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)