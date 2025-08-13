Left Menu

Global Diplomacy Dynamics: Modi and Trump at the UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to address the UN General Assembly's high-level session in September. The session promises significant diplomatic activity with leaders from multiple nations speaking. Recent trade tensions between India and the US add more context to the unfolding events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 13-08-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 08:00 IST
UN General Assembly

According to a provisional UN list, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to speak at the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

The 80th session of the UNGA opens on September 9, with the high-level General Debate running from September 23-29. As tradition dictates, Brazil will speak first, followed by the US.

In trade developments, the US recently imposed tariffs on India. Indian officials have labelled these measures as unjustified and emphasized the need to protect national interests. Despite ongoing trade talks, a new 25% tariff on Indian oil imports is concerning policymakers in New Delhi.

