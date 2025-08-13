Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes Pakistan's Water Security Claims

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's comments asserting Pakistan's water security. Ghosh claimed Pakistan is losing support, even from China, amidst ongoing India-Pakistan water-sharing tensions. Sharif warned India against any water flow obstruction, citing the Indus Waters Treaty. India has suspended the treaty, demanding Pakistan renounce cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:49 IST
  • India

In a cutting critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's bold assertions concerning water security. Ghosh ridiculed Sharif's statement that enemies, chiefly India, could not deprive Pakistan of its water rights, labeling it as baseless rhetoric from a nation increasingly isolated globally.

Ghosh argued that Pakistan's diminishing influence, with even steadfast ally China warming relations with India, underscores a precarious position. He painted a bleak picture of Pakistan's domestic affairs, citing a lack of basic resources like food and jobs, and warning that soon 'only terrorists might remain.'

Sharif's remarks came amid heightened tensions over water-sharing, stemming from ongoing disputes. He asserted a resolute stance against any efforts to curtail Pakistan's water supply under the Indus Waters Treaty, threatening serious repercussions. Historically, the treaty has navigated India-Pakistan relations since 1960, enduring various challenges and recognized as a diplomatic cornerstone.

