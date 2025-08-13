Electoral Controversies: Allegations and Political Turmoil in Karnataka
BJP's Lahar Singh Siroya has called for an investigation into former Union Minister C M Ibrahim's claims of vote purchases in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections that allegedly aided Siddaramaiah's victory. The controversy, which also touches on past electoral results, has sparked political tension and criticism towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya has raised concerns with the Election Commission about claims made by former Union Minister C M Ibrahim. Ibrahim reportedly alleged that votes were purchased in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections to secure a victory for Siddaramaiah in the Badami segment.
In his communication to the ECI, Siroya pointed out that Ibrahim admitted to collaborating with senior Congress leader B B Chimankatti to buy 3,000 votes. This alleged deal helped Siddaramaiah win by a slim margin of 1,696 votes. Siroya further challenged Ibrahim to disclose how the votes were acquired and funded, suggesting gross electoral corruption.
The issue has reignited scrutiny over Siddaramaiah's previous narrow electoral victories, including the 2006 Chamundeshwari by-election. Additionally, Siroya critiqued Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of destabilizing his own party's government by bringing to light controversy over electoral processes.
ALSO READ
Congress Benches Tewari and Tharoor in Operation Sindoor Debate
Congress MP Launches Critique on Government's Kashmir Strategy
Congress Dynamics: Bench Controversy Surrounds Tewari and Tharoor
Cryptic Silences: Congress MP Tewari on Operation Sindoor Debate Exclusion
BJD MPs Decry Law and Order Decline in BJP-led Odisha