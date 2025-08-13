Electoral Controversies: Allegations and Political Turmoil in Karnataka

BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya has raised concerns with the Election Commission about claims made by former Union Minister C M Ibrahim. Ibrahim reportedly alleged that votes were purchased in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections to secure a victory for Siddaramaiah in the Badami segment.

In his communication to the ECI, Siroya pointed out that Ibrahim admitted to collaborating with senior Congress leader B B Chimankatti to buy 3,000 votes. This alleged deal helped Siddaramaiah win by a slim margin of 1,696 votes. Siroya further challenged Ibrahim to disclose how the votes were acquired and funded, suggesting gross electoral corruption.

The issue has reignited scrutiny over Siddaramaiah's previous narrow electoral victories, including the 2006 Chamundeshwari by-election. Additionally, Siroya critiqued Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of destabilizing his own party's government by bringing to light controversy over electoral processes.