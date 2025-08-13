Left Menu

Congress Intensifies 'Vote Chori' Allegations Against BJP

The Congress party has intensified its campaign against alleged electoral fraud, termed 'vote chori,' accusing the ruling BJP of undermining democracy. Party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have launched a series of protests and digital campaigns aimed at drawing public attention to the issue and demanding accountability.

The Congress party has ramped up its accusations against the ruling BJP, alleging widespread electoral fraud characterized as 'vote chori.' In a new video, the party claims fake votes are being cast, with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge urging citizens to protect constitutional institutions from BJP control.

Rahul Gandhi echoed these sentiments, asserting that vote theft equates to the theft of citizens' rights and identities. Tagging the video 'booth par vote chori,' Gandhi and Kharge called on the public to raise their voices and demand justice, alleging the Election Commission's complicity.

In response to emerging 'evidence' of vote manipulation, Congress has outlined a series of protests and campaigns aimed at raising awareness. From 'Loktantra bachao mashaal marches' to a national signature drive, the party is mobilizing public support to confront what they describe as 'dacoity' against democracy.

