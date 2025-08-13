Left Menu

Uncertain Alliances: MVA's Upcoming Poll Dilemma

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala revealed that no decision has been made on whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest upcoming local elections together. Discussions continue about potential alliances, notably involving the Shiv Sena and MNS, as political dynamics remain fluid ahead of significant state-wide polling events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:32 IST
Uncertain Alliances: MVA's Upcoming Poll Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political scene is stirred by Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala's revelation that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remains undecided about contesting upcoming local polls as a united front. This uncertainty emerges amid discussions of possible new alliances, including the Shiv Sena's dynamic with Bharat Balsaheg Thackeray's MNS.

Chennithala disclosed that Congress is still deliberating on its strategy for the upcoming elections, which include key municipal bodies like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. While previous collaboration saw the Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP joining forces, the possibility of a similar coalition remains unresolved.

The Congress leader remained non-committal regarding evolving alliances, emphasizing the importance of internal party discussions in the coming political affairs meeting. Despite speculation around Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's potential cooperation, Congress maintains a cautious stance, prioritizing strategic decisions over familial ties.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025