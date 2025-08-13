Uncertain Alliances: MVA's Upcoming Poll Dilemma
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala revealed that no decision has been made on whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest upcoming local elections together. Discussions continue about potential alliances, notably involving the Shiv Sena and MNS, as political dynamics remain fluid ahead of significant state-wide polling events.
Maharashtra's political scene is stirred by Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala's revelation that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remains undecided about contesting upcoming local polls as a united front. This uncertainty emerges amid discussions of possible new alliances, including the Shiv Sena's dynamic with Bharat Balsaheg Thackeray's MNS.
Chennithala disclosed that Congress is still deliberating on its strategy for the upcoming elections, which include key municipal bodies like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. While previous collaboration saw the Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP joining forces, the possibility of a similar coalition remains unresolved.
The Congress leader remained non-committal regarding evolving alliances, emphasizing the importance of internal party discussions in the coming political affairs meeting. Despite speculation around Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's potential cooperation, Congress maintains a cautious stance, prioritizing strategic decisions over familial ties.
