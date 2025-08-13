Left Menu

Myanmar Elections: Security, Controversy, and Military Backdrop

Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, emphasizes the need for increased security for politicians as a controversial election approaches, deemed a 'sham' by the West. Opposition groups face restrictions, and the military's power transfer to a civilian interim government is under scrutiny, amid ongoing civil war tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:09 IST
Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has stressed the necessity for heightened security measures for political party members and candidates in light of an upcoming election. Slated for December and January, the election is branded a 'sham' by Western observers and criticized for entrenching military powers. The military head, also serving as the interim president, warned of escalating attacks on civil servants as the election nears, according to Global New Light of Myanmar.

The election, largely dismissed by Western governments, faces criticism for excluding opposition groups either by barring them from participation or by their boycott. Dominance by military-backed proxies is expected. Last year, authorities attempted to gather voter lists via a national census, achieving limited success in only 145 of 330 townships. In a recent power shift, the military transferred authority to a civilian-led interim administration, four years post-coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

In a recent meeting in Naypyitaw, officials discussed military operations to secure polling, emphasizing the role of 'people's security' groups. New electoral laws introduced by the military council aim to bolster security, with penalties ranging from imprisonment to capital punishment.

