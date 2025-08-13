Political Shift: V Maitreyan's Journey Across Party Lines
V Maitreyan, a long-serving Rajya Sabha member, quit the AIADMK to join the DMK, citing discontent with the AIADMK leadership and allegiance to BJP directives. He claims the AIADMK is controlled by external influences and expressed trust in DMK's leadership under Chief Minister MK Stalin.
In a significant political move, former Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan has resigned from the AIADMK and joined the ruling DMK, expressing discontent with the AIADMK leadership.
His departure follows earlier exits by key figures, including a former Minister, signaling growing unrest within the AIADMK party ranks.
Maitreyan criticized the AIADMK's function as dictated by ''Delhi (BJP),'' emphasizing his alignment with the DMK's vision under Chief Minister MK Stalin.
