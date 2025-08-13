Political Shift: V Maitreyan's Journey Across Party Lines

In a significant political move, former Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan has resigned from the AIADMK and joined the ruling DMK, expressing discontent with the AIADMK leadership.

His departure follows earlier exits by key figures, including a former Minister, signaling growing unrest within the AIADMK party ranks.

Maitreyan criticized the AIADMK's function as dictated by ''Delhi (BJP),'' emphasizing his alignment with the DMK's vision under Chief Minister MK Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)