Electoral Irregularities in Key Indian Parliamentary Seats Spark Political Uproar

The BJP has alleged voter registration irregularities in key Indian parliamentary seats, causing demands for the resignations of prominent opposition leaders. Anurag Thakur highlighted these issues, accusing opposition parties of manipulating voter rolls and protecting illegal infiltrators. Protests and political campaigns have intensified around these accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:47 IST
On Wednesday, the BJP leveled serious allegations of electoral irregularities in Rae Bareli, Wayanad, Diamond Harbour, and Kannauj parliamentary seats. The party demanded the resignation of prominent opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing them of securing election victories through 'vote chori' or electoral theft.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur presented a detailed analysis at the BJP headquarters, further identifying irregularities in Kolathur assembly seat in Tamil Nadu and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Thakur called on DMK leader M K Stalin and SP's Dimple Yadav to resign, accusing them of election rigging.

The opposition's vehement objections have triggered heated debates as they accused the ruling party of undermining the Election Commission. Amid escalating protests and release of campaign videos by Congress, the dialogue on electoral integrity remains charged, with calls to safeguard India's constitutional institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

