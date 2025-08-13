Tensions Rise Over Voter List Irregularities

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shielding the Election Commission from addressing serious concerns about voter list irregularities. Speaking in a press conference, Pilot stressed the need for the government to allow the EC to operate independently.

Pilot criticized the BJP for its defensive stance rather than providing responses to Congress and Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding voter fraud. He pointed out that over 200 MPs were detained, including key figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, instead of launching a probe into the alleged misconduct.

Allegations of voter list manipulation, including fake voters and addresses, have been raised. Notably, the dismissal of a former chief justice from an election panel adds to the concerns. Pilot insists on transparency and impartiality from the EC, urging it to address congressional evidence of malpractice.