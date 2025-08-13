Lebanon's Stand: Rejecting Foreign Intervention Amidst Hezbollah Disarmament Pressure
Lebanon's president rejects external interference in its affairs amid tensions over a plan to disarm Hezbollah, backed by the US. Iranian official Ali Larijani's visit to Lebanon highlights Tehran's stand against the plan. The Lebanese government faces international pressures following a destructive war with Israel.
- Lebanon
Lebanon's President reaffirmed the nation's stance on rejecting any foreign intervention in its internal matters, amidst ongoing tensions surrounding a US-supported plan to disarm the Hezbollah group by year-end.
Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian official, visited Beirut opposing the plan and advocating for Lebanese sovereignty, criticizing US influence.
Despite Hezbollah's significant past support from Iran, the militant group faces pressure post-conflict with Israel, impacting Lebanon's geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
