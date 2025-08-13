Left Menu

Lebanon's Stand: Rejecting Foreign Intervention Amidst Hezbollah Disarmament Pressure

Lebanon's president rejects external interference in its affairs amid tensions over a plan to disarm Hezbollah, backed by the US. Iranian official Ali Larijani's visit to Lebanon highlights Tehran's stand against the plan. The Lebanese government faces international pressures following a destructive war with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's President reaffirmed the nation's stance on rejecting any foreign intervention in its internal matters, amidst ongoing tensions surrounding a US-supported plan to disarm the Hezbollah group by year-end.

Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian official, visited Beirut opposing the plan and advocating for Lebanese sovereignty, criticizing US influence.

Despite Hezbollah's significant past support from Iran, the militant group faces pressure post-conflict with Israel, impacting Lebanon's geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

