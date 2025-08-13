Lebanon's Stand: Rejecting Foreign Intervention Amidst Hezbollah Disarmament Pressure

Lebanon's President reaffirmed the nation's stance on rejecting any foreign intervention in its internal matters, amidst ongoing tensions surrounding a US-supported plan to disarm the Hezbollah group by year-end.

Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian official, visited Beirut opposing the plan and advocating for Lebanese sovereignty, criticizing US influence.

Despite Hezbollah's significant past support from Iran, the militant group faces pressure post-conflict with Israel, impacting Lebanon's geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)