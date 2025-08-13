Left Menu

European Leaders Rally to Affect Outcome of Trump-Putin Peace Talks

Amid fears of an unfavorable peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, European leaders joined forces to influence U.S. President Trump's meeting with President Putin. The Alaska summit raises concerns over potential territory swaps that could disadvantage Ukraine, prompting intense diplomatic efforts to safeguard Kyiv's interests.

In a tense atmosphere, Ukrainian and European leaders are frantically trying to influence U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin ahead of their meeting. Concerns are mounting that Trump might broker a Ukraine peace deal that could jeopardize Kyiv's standing.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy participated in virtual meetings with European leaders to strategize ways to navigate the looming summit in Alaska. Given Trump's unpredictable approach, there is apprehension that a deal could be reached, potentially allowing Russia to gain a significant territorial advantage.

Despite Trump's rhetoric downplaying the summit's outcomes, European officials stress the necessity of staying coordinated to prevent any one-sided agreements. The stakes are high, as pressure builds on all sides to reach a conclusion without undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

