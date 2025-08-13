Political Drama Unfolds: Ravi Kishan and the Gorakhpur Controversy
The Samajwadi Party criticized BJP MP Ravi Kishan by displaying a poster at Ambedkar Chowk, linking him to the death of a child due to civic issues in Gorakhpur. The poster mocks Kishan's prioritization of trivial matters in Parliament over local concerns like waterlogging.
In a scathing political move, the Samajwadi Party criticized BJP leader and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan by unveiling a poster at Ambedkar Chowk. The poster, featuring Kishan holding a samosa, attributes the tragic sewer death of a child to his oversight on critical local issues.
The poster, styled in Samajwadi Party's signature red-and-green, includes a photo of Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade district president Avinash Tiwari. It sarcastically congratulates Kishan for his 'Sansad Ratna' award for raising irrelevant topics like 'potato-samosa' in Parliament.
Tiwari leveled accusations against Kishan, criticizing him for neglecting severe waterlogging problems in Gorakhpur. In response, Kishan defended his parliamentary speech, asserting his focus was on concerns impacting the impoverished, and criticized the Samajwadi Party for their alleged historical neglect of the underprivileged.
