Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Partnership

In a statement on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu lauded Singapore for its firm opposition to terrorism, especially following the brutal attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir in April.

Welcoming a Singaporean delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu celebrated the thriving India-Singapore strategic partnership, even amidst global uncertainties. The delegation's visit coincided with the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

Reflecting on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's earlier visit, Murmu stressed the significance of continuous top-level engagements and the expansion of cooperation, especially into areas like skilling, the green economy, and FinTech. She also acknowledged Singapore's pivotal role in India's Act East and Indo-Pacific visions.