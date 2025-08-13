Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Partnership
President Droupadi Murmu praised Singapore for its firm stance against terrorism and highlighted the flourishing relationship between India and Singapore amid global uncertainties. Inviting a delegation from Singapore, Murmu emphasized the importance of continued high-level interactions and expanding cooperation in emerging areas such as skilling and FinTech.
- Country:
- India
In a statement on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu lauded Singapore for its firm opposition to terrorism, especially following the brutal attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir in April.
Welcoming a Singaporean delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu celebrated the thriving India-Singapore strategic partnership, even amidst global uncertainties. The delegation's visit coincided with the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.
Reflecting on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's earlier visit, Murmu stressed the significance of continuous top-level engagements and the expansion of cooperation, especially into areas like skilling, the green economy, and FinTech. She also acknowledged Singapore's pivotal role in India's Act East and Indo-Pacific visions.
ALSO READ
Lionesses Roar to Euro 2025 Triumph: Wiegman Calls for Investment in Women's Soccer
Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Development Drive Seeks Singaporean Investment
Empowering EV Startups: DPIIT and Ather Energy's Strategic Partnership
AstraZeneca Overcomes Barriers with Strong Sales and Strategic Investments
SEBI Enforces Stringent Rules on Specialized Investment Funds