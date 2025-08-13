India's Bold Stand: Indus Treaty Suspension Sparks Nationalism

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday criticized the Congress party, alleging it compromised India's national interests by giving 80% of the Indus rivers' water to Pakistan. This claim comes in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people on April 22.

During a Tiranga Yatra in his Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan stated, "Congress has cheated the country. Nehru ji also made mistakes, but Prime Minister Modi has shown strength by cancelling the treaty." He emphasized that the retaliation against terrorists in Pakistan showed India's resolve.

Chouhan's remarks were part of a broader narrative promoting nationalism. He asserted that the water resources of the Indus will benefit Indian farmers and reiterated claims over Pak-Occupied Kashmir. The minister also linked economic self-reliance to patriotism, celebrating Raksha Bandhan with local women and urging citizens to adopt Swadeshi products.

(With inputs from agencies.)