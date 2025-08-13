Left Menu

India's Bold Stand: Indus Treaty Suspension Sparks Nationalism

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of compromising national interests by giving Pakistan 80% of the Indus rivers' water. Following the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. Chouhan led a Tiranga Yatra, promoting nationalism and calling for the reclaiming of Pak-Occupied Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday criticized the Congress party, alleging it compromised India's national interests by giving 80% of the Indus rivers' water to Pakistan. This claim comes in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people on April 22.

During a Tiranga Yatra in his Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan stated, "Congress has cheated the country. Nehru ji also made mistakes, but Prime Minister Modi has shown strength by cancelling the treaty." He emphasized that the retaliation against terrorists in Pakistan showed India's resolve.

Chouhan's remarks were part of a broader narrative promoting nationalism. He asserted that the water resources of the Indus will benefit Indian farmers and reiterated claims over Pak-Occupied Kashmir. The minister also linked economic self-reliance to patriotism, celebrating Raksha Bandhan with local women and urging citizens to adopt Swadeshi products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

