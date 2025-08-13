British MP Tulip Siddiq Denounces Bangladesh Corruption Trial as 'Political Vendetta'

British Member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq has denounced an ongoing corruption trial in Dhaka, referring to it as a "farce" based on "fabricated accusations" and a "clear political vendetta."

Siddiq, representing north London's Hampstead and Highgate for the Labour Party, highlighted her familial connections to Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the basis for what she terms politically motivated legal action. Despite the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission's investigation linking her to claims of misconduct involving a diplomatic plot, Siddiq remains outspoken about the lack of formal charges or communication from authorities.

In a recent statement, Siddiq emphasized that no evidence has been provided to substantiate the allegations, and her attempts for dialogue with Bangladeshi officials have been refused, labeling the conduct as contrary to fair trial principles. She reiterated her commitment to respond to any credible evidence put forward, alleging that political adversaries are seeking to tarnish her reputation unjustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)