Voter List Controversy: Pawan Khera Criticizes Kiren Rijiju Over 124-Year-Old Claim

Pawan Khera, a senior Congress leader, on Wednesday directed sharp criticism at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over a voter list mishap naming Minta Devi from Bihar as 124 years old. Khera questioned why Rijiju did not issue an apology for the mistake, alleging double standards by the government.

Khera expressed indignation, criticizing the government for not apologizing. He accused the administration of handcuffing victims while sympathizing with offenders. This controversy sparked a protest in Parliament, as INDIA bloc MPs donned T-shirts to draw attention to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In response, Union Minister Rijiju criticized Congress and other opposition MPs for mocking the age claim and using Devi's image in their protests. Rijiju highlighted accusations of voter list discrepancies made by Congress ministers in Karnataka, thereby questioning the party's internal contradictions. Meanwhile, Minta Devi condemned her unauthorized association with the controversy, seeking correction of her details, emphasizing her actual age and dissatisfaction with the lack of outreach from officials, and questioning the government's inaction regarding pension entitlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)