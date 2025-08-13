Left Menu

Starmer's Stand: Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amidst Global Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed support for Ukraine to U.S. President Trump and European leaders, emphasizing non-aggression in border changes and the necessity for security guarantees. This declaration comes ahead of a crucial meeting between Trump and Russian President Putin in Alaska.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:34 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a firm declaration of support, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer communicated to U.S. President Donald Trump and key European leaders that the UK's backing for Ukraine remains resolute. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of adhering to international borders and providing sound security guarantees for Ukraine.

The official statement from Starmer's office underscored the non-negotiable stance against altering borders through force, ensuring Ukraine's territorial integrity as part of any forthcoming peace agreement with Russia.

This diplomatic exchange, including a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, NATO, and the EU, sets the stage for a pivotal meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled in Alaska.

