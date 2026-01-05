Greenland's Sovereignty or Acquisition? European Leaders Respond to Trump's Ambitions
European leaders have reaffirmed Greenland's right to self-determination in response to renewed interest from U.S. President Donald Trump about acquiring the Arctic territory. Denmark and its allies rejected any notions of annexation, emphasizing the strategic importance of Greenland and underscoring the value of national sovereignty.
In a bold declaration, Greenland's leadership has stated that 'enough is enough,' as European allies rally behind the autonomous territory to assert its right to self-determination amid revived U.S. interest. President Trump has reignited his ambition to acquire Greenland, echoing sentiments first expressed in 2019.
Speaking to The Atlantic, Trump reiterated the island's strategic necessity for U.S. defense, while emphasizing its potential to minimize reliance on Chinese mineral exports. Meanwhile, Denmark and other European nations, including the UK and France, have expressed their steadfast commitment to protecting Greenland's sovereignty.
European leaders have swiftly dismissed any notions of annexation, highlighting that Greenland's future must be determined by its own people. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen strongly opposed U.S. takeover comments, stressing that they make 'absolutely no sense.' The unified stance underscores a broad consensus for respecting national sovereignty.

