Poland Calls for Tough Stance on Russia

Poland's President, Karol Nawrocki, urged U.S. President Donald Trump and European allies to take decisive action against Russia to prevent it from altering European borders.

Amid escalating tensions, Poland's President, Karol Nawrocki, has issued a stark warning to international leaders, urging them to implement strong measures against Russia. Speaking in a call alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders, Nawrocki emphasized that robust action is crucial to deterring Russian aggression.

The president's remarks underscore Poland's growing concerns over Russia's assertive foreign policy, particularly its impact on European territorial integrity. Nawrocki's foreign policy adviser, Marcin Przydacz, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the necessity of preventing Russia from unilaterally determining European borders.

The call for a steadfast approach signifies Poland's commitment to safeguarding regional stability and its appeal for global cooperation to counteract potential geopolitical shifts instigated by Russia.

