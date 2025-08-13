Mission Peace: U.S. and Europe on Diplomatic Path
U.S. Vice President JD Vance spoke to American soldiers in England, relaying a message from President Trump about bringing peace to Europe. Vance had participated in a virtual meeting with Trump, European leaders, and Ukraine's Zelenskiy, ahead of Trump's meeting with Russian President Putin in Alaska.
In a speech to American troops at a military base in England, U.S. Vice President JD Vance relayed a significant message from President Donald Trump — a renewed mission to foster peace in Europe.
Vance, who addressed the gathering shortly after speaking with the President, outlined that Trump was determined to make European peace a focal point of the administration's efforts.
The Vice President's remarks came after a critical virtual meeting with European leaders, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, and Trump, preceding an anticipated Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.
