Mission Peace: U.S. and Europe on Diplomatic Path

In a speech to American troops at a military base in England, U.S. Vice President JD Vance relayed a significant message from President Donald Trump — a renewed mission to foster peace in Europe.

Vance, who addressed the gathering shortly after speaking with the President, outlined that Trump was determined to make European peace a focal point of the administration's efforts.

The Vice President's remarks came after a critical virtual meeting with European leaders, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, and Trump, preceding an anticipated Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

(With inputs from agencies.)