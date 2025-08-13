Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: China-India Relations to Get a Fresh Look

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting India to hold border talks with NSA Ajit Doval. This visit precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to China for the SCO summit. The visit aims to discuss boundary issues and mend bilateral ties strained by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

Diplomatic Dialogues: China-India Relations to Get a Fresh Look
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India on Monday for crucial border discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This visit comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China for the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, signalling an effort to strengthen diplomatic relations.

The primary agenda of Wang's visit is to engage in the next round of Special Representatives dialogue concerning boundary issues. Established sources confirmed the visit on Wednesday, emphasizing the significance of these talks in mending rifts that emerged following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

In addition to boundary discussions, external affairs are on the table, with Wang scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Meanwhile, Modi's upcoming China visit focuses on reviving dialogue mechanisms, echoing efforts to resolve past strains, particularly those intensified by military standoffs in Eastern Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

