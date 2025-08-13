Diplomatic Dialogues: China-India Relations to Get a Fresh Look

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India on Monday for crucial border discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This visit comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China for the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, signalling an effort to strengthen diplomatic relations.

The primary agenda of Wang's visit is to engage in the next round of Special Representatives dialogue concerning boundary issues. Established sources confirmed the visit on Wednesday, emphasizing the significance of these talks in mending rifts that emerged following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

In addition to boundary discussions, external affairs are on the table, with Wang scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Meanwhile, Modi's upcoming China visit focuses on reviving dialogue mechanisms, echoing efforts to resolve past strains, particularly those intensified by military standoffs in Eastern Ladakh.

