High Stakes in Alaska: Can Trump Confront Russia?

The upcoming meeting between U.S. and Russian presidents in Alaska carries significant geopolitical weight, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressing hopes for its impact akin to sanctions on Russia.

Tusk underscored the necessity of convincing U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize the untrustworthiness of Russia, a critical message as Europe strategizes its diplomatic approach.

Amid ongoing consultations with Western allies, Tusk's comments reflect the urgent need for a unified stance ahead of the scheduled discussions this Friday.

